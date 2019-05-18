Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

