Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.81 Million Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,892 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 55,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $36.01 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

