TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target to C$72.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.08.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$45.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Kumer sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.18, for a total value of C$134,894.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,329.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.