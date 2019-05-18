TD Securities Increases IBI Group (IBG) Price Target to C$6.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of IBG stock opened at C$5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.30.
IBI Group Company Profile
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
Featured Article: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.