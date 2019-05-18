Tarena International (TEDU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEDU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tarena International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.90.

TEDU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,670. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. Research analysts predict that Tarena International will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International in the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tarena International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tarena International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

