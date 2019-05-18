TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of TTWO opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

