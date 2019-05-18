T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.13

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 321175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

