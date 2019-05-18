Summit Redstone Downgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to Hold

Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.53. 25,445,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,639. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $737,230,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $914,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $394,670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

