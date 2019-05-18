Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Acquires 339 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AON by 14,228.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,464 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AON by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $134.82 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,018 shares of company stock worth $5,084,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

