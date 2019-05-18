Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €47.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.68 ($75.21).

SAX opened at €63.35 ($73.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €63.00 ($73.26). The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -245.54.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

