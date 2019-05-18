Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 98,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Southern by 804.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 20,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 57.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

