Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,024 ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,378,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after buying an additional 896,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after buying an additional 390,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,242,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 754,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,154,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 133,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ImmunoGen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

