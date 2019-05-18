Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

