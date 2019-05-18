Stock Spirits Group (STCK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
STCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stock Spirits Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.
Shares of LON:STCK opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
