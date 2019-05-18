Stock Spirits Group (STCK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stock Spirits Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON:STCK opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

