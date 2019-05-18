STMicroelectronics (STM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874,747 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 1,170,259 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,562,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,101,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,805 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 68,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 842,501 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 725,138 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.