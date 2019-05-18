Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

