Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $440,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,737 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/stevens-capital-management-lp-takes-440000-position-in-matador-resources-co-mtdr.html.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.