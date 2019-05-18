Stevens Capital Management LP Has $362,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $75.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

