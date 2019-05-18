State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 708,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,375,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 213,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA opened at $151.41 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-increases-stake-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.