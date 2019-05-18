Stars Group (TSGI) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$37.50. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s previous close.

TSGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Stars Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSGI stock opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. Stars Group has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

