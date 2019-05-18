St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

SMP stock opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. St. Modwen Properties plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 431.20 ($5.63). The company has a market capitalization of $949.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMP. Peel Hunt cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

WARNING: “St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP) Insider Sells £150,329.52 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/st-modwen-properties-plc-smp-insider-sells-150329-52-in-stock.html.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.