SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Holdings Cut by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48,775.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 464,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.41. 857,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,843. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.8844 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

