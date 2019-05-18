Spartan Motors (SPAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
SPAR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,588. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $118,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 677,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Spartan Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spartan Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spartan Motors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
