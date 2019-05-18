Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires 117,500 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $61.81 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $5,189,156.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at $21,843,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Tilton sold 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,856 shares of company stock worth $20,507,075. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

