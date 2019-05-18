SOCO International (SIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.10

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 397778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.84).

A number of analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Get SOCO International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from SOCO International’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. SOCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,589 ($11,223.05). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £8,673.30 ($11,333.20). Insiders purchased 36,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,570 in the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/soco-international-sia-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-63-10.html.

SOCO International Company Profile (LON:SIA)

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.