SOCO International (SIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.10

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 397778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.84).
A number of analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).
The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.
In other news, insider Mike J. Watts acquired 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,589 ($11,223.05). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £8,673.30 ($11,333.20). Insiders purchased 36,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,570 in the last ninety days.
SOCO International Company Profile (LON:SIA)
SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.