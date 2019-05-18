Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.57

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 21886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Santander lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $565.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

