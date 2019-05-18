Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $845,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $5,517,017.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,218,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,682,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,136,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,012,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,313,000 after purchasing an additional 976,709 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

