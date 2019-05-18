Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/sims-metal-management-smsmy-hits-new-52-week-low-at-6-43.html.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

