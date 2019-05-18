Sigma Planning Corp Has $214,000 Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,145,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 361,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 94,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CY. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of CY stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,710 shares of company stock worth $679,482. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sigma Planning Corp Has $214,000 Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/sigma-planning-corp-has-214000-position-in-cypress-semiconductor-co-cy.html.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.