Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

SRRA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.