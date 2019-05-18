Shopify (SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $374.00

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$374.00 and last traded at C$372.12, with a volume of 252496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$355.01.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$173.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mackie upped their price objective on Shopify from C$210.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion and a PE ratio of -545.26.
About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
