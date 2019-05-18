Shopify (SHOP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$209.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$173.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mackie lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$210.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shopify stock opened at C$368.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -545.26. Shopify has a one year low of C$159.25 and a one year high of C$377.00.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 462 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$335.37, for a total value of C$154,940.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at C$9,792,446.21.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

