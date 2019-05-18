SG Americas Securities LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $16,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 745,027 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $28,060,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,158,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 310,434 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

