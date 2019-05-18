Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 214.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

