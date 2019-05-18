Sentinel Chain One Day Volume Reaches $2,413.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $771,158.00 and $2,413.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00362133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00817662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00147914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

