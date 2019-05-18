Semtech (SMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of SMTC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,006,746.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,114 shares of company stock worth $6,534,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

