Selfkey Hits 1-Day Volume of $812,100.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Tidex and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $812,100.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.60 or 0.08494449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011846 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

