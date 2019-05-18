Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 112.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,975.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $901,068.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,863.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

