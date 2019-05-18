Sartorius (SRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.00

Shares of Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €158.00 ($183.72) and last traded at €158.00 ($183.72), with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €151.50 ($176.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 70.82.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

