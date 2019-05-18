Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €89.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.67 ($94.97).

FRA:BAYN opened at €56.95 ($66.22) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

