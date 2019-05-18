Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

