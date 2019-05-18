Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.