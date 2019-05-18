Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,052 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First American Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,907,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First American Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1,170.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Compass Point cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $81,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,543. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

