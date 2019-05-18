Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 663,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-increases-holdings-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.