Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ASGN were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

ASGN stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.14 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

