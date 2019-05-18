Retrophin (RTRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Retrophin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $275,103. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 1,824.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.