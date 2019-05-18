Restaurant Group (RTN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $632.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

