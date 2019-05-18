ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ResMed by 15,868.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,241,994 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,077,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,597,000 after buying an additional 583,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $164,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $1,699,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

