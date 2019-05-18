Renasant (RNST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Renasant and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Strs Ohio increased its position in Renasant by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Renasant by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 3,487.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renasant by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.