Remark (MARK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Get Remark alerts:

Remark stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Remark by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Remark by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Remark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Remark by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.